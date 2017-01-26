School choice leaders, governor to gather at Capitol

School choice advocates plan to gather at the state Capitol to highlight what they believe are positive aspects of charter schools, private schools and home schooling.

The annual gathering to promote more choice for parents is set for Thursday at noon. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is scheduled to deliver remarks.

The vast majority of Arizona students attend traditional public schools, but private and charter schools are growing in the state with support from the Republican-controlled Legislature and past and present Republican governors.

The state provides tax credits for donations to groups that pay for private school tuition and has a voucher program giving parents cash to pay tuition and other expenses.

That program could grow under a proposal introduced this week in the Senate.

