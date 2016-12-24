Santa, Sheriff Joe Arpaio team-up to give more than 5,000 toys to local children

PHOENIX, AZ - They both have their own "naughty and nice" lists, so it seemed only natural that Santa Claus and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office teamed up to help give Christmas gifts to children in the Valley.

Deputies with MCSO have been collecting donations from the community and, on Saturday at Saint Vincent De Paul, they distributed more than 5,000 toys and bikes, many of which were donated by CVS.

Children who arrived at the event were able to pick out toys, sit on Santa's lap and eat some of 'Ol Saint Nick's favorite snack-- cookies and milk.

Bill Stevenson with the Youth Assistance Foundation told ABC 15 that not only is this event a big moment for these kids, but they believe it makes a lasting impact every year and beyond.

"It's nice that the children can see the deputies in a different light and to make that bond when their young," Stevenson said. "And hopefully carry that forward throughout their life."

Organizers said they were able to give presents to more than 100 families.