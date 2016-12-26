Salvation Army spreads Christmas cheer with free holiday dinner in Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Salvation Army is continuing to make sure no one goes hungry on Christmas.

The organization hosted its annual Christmas dinner on Saturday at the Phoenix Convention Center near Monroe and Third streets.

Thousands of people showed up for the annual holiday feast. The celebration also included fun activities like live entertainment, arts, crafts and games. The organization offered free long distance phone calls and haircuts.

Santa Claus also joined the festivities and took family photos and handed out gifts to kids.

Thousands of volunteers had contributed to the dinner's success.

Volunteer Bobby Brady explained that he knows how special it is to share a meal with others on Christmas.

"I was homeless for five years on the streets and I have my own place now and I just want to give back to others," he said.

Aside from hosting the dinner, Salvation Army volunteers distributed more than 2,000 meals to families in need on Christmas.