Police searching for woman who set fire in Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are asking for the public's help locating a woman who started a fire in a Phoenix restaurant late last year.

On Dec. 31, a woman entered Los Toritos Mexican Restaurant near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

According to police, the suspect is seen on video surveillance asking an employee for the key to the restroom and once inside she allegedly poured gasoline and lit it on fire.

She fled the restaurant in a dark-colored pickup truck that was waiting in an alley just north of the business, officials said.

She's described as being a Hispanic or white female, between 22 and 30 years old, 130 to 150 pounds with dark-colored hair. She was seen wearing baggy clothes and a light-colored knit hat. She was also carrying a large black purse that police believe she was carrying the gasoline in.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.