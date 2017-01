PHOENIX - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man who robbed a Phoenix restaurant twice within a week.

According to police, employees of the Julioberto's near Thomas Road and 28th Street reported the first robbery on Nov. 6 around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at employees and demanded cash, police said. A second person was also with the suspect at the time of the first incident.

On Nov. 13, the same man robbed the restaurant a second time and ran away, a police spokesperson said.

The suspect is described as being about 30 years old, Hispanic, around 5'10" and 250 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was seen with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police.