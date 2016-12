PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The Phoenix Police Department responded on scene Saturday around 11 a.m. after reports of gun shots heard in the area of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Witnesses told police someone was inside a parked vehicle and appeared to have been shot.

After officers located the vehicle, they discovered the victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

Little information is known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Phoenix police.

