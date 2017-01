PHOENIX - Phoenix police have been busy making arrests of eight suspects who are allegedly responsible for more than 60 robberies.

The Phoenix Police Department Robbery Unit made the arrests after a 30-day investigation involving robberies across the Valley in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tolleson and Buckeye.

Police say the suspects, who were all working independently of each other, were targeting both businesses and individuals.

Detectives worked with patrol officers, specialty details, and partners in the Valley to catch the suspects.

One of the wanted suspects was known as the elusive "Bearded Bandit." He was arrested on December 20.

The names of the other suspects who were arrested by police are Robert J. Nelson, 24; Angel Tavira, 19; Gilbert B. Martinez, 30; Daniel A. Arroyo, 19; Edward L. Dickerson, 55; Luis A. Salgado Reyes, 21; Michael Goldsborough, 24.