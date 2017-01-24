Police: Armed robbers target couple at Phoenix IHOP; suspects still on the loose

Nohelani Graf
11:34 AM, Jan 24, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro

A couple was assaulted at the 44th Street and Thomas Road location in Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Police have released new surveillance pictures that could help catch a pair of robbers who targeted a Phoenix IHOP.

Officials say two men pistol-whipped a couple in an IHOP parking lot at 44th Street and Thomas Road after following the couple out of the restaurant.

The incident happened on December 4th just after 4:00 a.m.

The released photos show one of the suspec’s wearing a bulletproof vest Both men are described as being about 5 feet,10 inches tall and 170lbs. One man is white, the other Hispanic. The victim told police he was hit in the face by a long rifle or shotgun.

The robbers were seen leaving a black, Chevy SUV with multiple lights around the license plate and large rims.

Silent Witness is offering a reward for information. Call 480-WITNESS if you know anything. 

