PHOENIX - A person is dead after a car crashed into a pole in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Reports came in around 2 p.m. after the car slammed into the Rainbow Donuts sign near McDowell Road and 12th Street.

According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, there were three people in the car at the time of the accident, including a 3-year-old boy.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries. According to officials, the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The child remains hospitalized in critical condition. A Phoenix police spokesperson says there was a car seat in the vehicle but it's unknown if the boy was properly secured in it.

and the male driver faced non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

McDowell Rd. Is closed from 15th Street to 12th Street. Fatal collision investigation.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area during the investigation. The roads are expected to be shut down for three hours.

It's unknown how the accident occurred or if impairment was involved.

No additional details have been released at this time but anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police.

