PHOENIX - Heavy rains during monsoon storms caused the passenger pickup lanes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4 to flood.

Video shot by ABC15's Joe Bartels showed water pouring out of manholes and flooding the street.

NOW: water pouring out of the ground and flooding terminal 4 passenger pick up! Both north and south curbs! @PHXSkyHarbor @abc15 pic.twitter.com/LmtlNra0YH — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) August 4, 2017

Both the north and south curbs were affected.

Flights were also delayed in and out of Sky Harbor during the height of the storm.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for the downtown Phoenix area until 8:30 p.m. and the East Valley until 9 p.m. Some areas received over one inch of rain in 30 minutes, and many roadways are experiencing significant flooding.