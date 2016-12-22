Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport offers free gift-wrapping ahead of Christmas

PHOENIX, AZ - Anyone traveling out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this holiday should hold off on wrapping their gifts.

Airport officials are advising travelers not to bring wrapped gifts through security, and instead take advantage of their free gift-wrapping sections.

From Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, Terminal 4 will contain three post-security stations where passengers can have their presents wrapped for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The stations are located just past the A, B and C checkpoints.

This is the eighth consecutive year that Sky Harbor has provided the free gift-wrapping service.