Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport offers free gift-wrapping ahead of Christmas

Catherine Mejia
6:30 PM, Dec 21, 2016
2 hours ago
central phoenix | phoenix metro

The busiest terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was on lockdown Thursday, September 18 as authorities search for a shooting suspect at a Tempe gasoline station.

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX, AZ - Anyone traveling out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this holiday should hold off on wrapping their gifts.

Airport officials are advising travelers not to bring wrapped gifts through security, and instead take advantage of their free gift-wrapping sections.

From Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, Terminal 4 will contain three post-security stations where passengers can have their presents wrapped for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The stations are located just past the A, B and C checkpoints.

This is the eighth consecutive year that Sky Harbor has provided the free gift-wrapping service.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top