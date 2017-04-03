Phoenix Pride Parade celebrates equality, unity

Melissa Blasius
3:36 PM, Apr 2, 2017
7:33 PM, Apr 2, 2017
Floats and music – thousands of people hit the streets of downtown Phoenix to show their unity for the LGBTQ community.

PHOENIX - Thousands of people took to the streets of Phoenix on Sunday to partake in Phoenix's 20th annual Pride Parade. 

Organizers said the parade on 3rd Street aims to promote camaraderie among the LGBTQ community and highlight their public support. 

Filled with colorful floats and music, the parade is part of 10 days of festivities in the Valley.

An estimated 15,000 people attend the parade.

“Pride has been a big part of my life, and honestly, it's a party to celebrate who we are,” paradegoer Tiffany Phillips said.

“We have to fight for our equal right to be inclusive everywhere, in every aspect of life,” paradegoer Chad Conley said.

Major Valley corporations and government leaders joined the parade to reflect their commitment to equal treatment.

 

