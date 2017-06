PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department and FBI responded to a bank robbery near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street Saturday morning.

According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, a man walked into Chase bank around 11 a.m. Saturday and passed a note to an employee.

The bank went into a security lockdown and up to 20 people were trapped inside, officials said. The suspect appeared to be calm and did not have a weapon on his person.

The alleged robber was taken into custody without incident.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates on this developing story.