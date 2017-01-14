Phoenix police: Car crashes into power pole, causing outage to 1,200 people

PHOENIX - A crash has caused a power outage in central Phoenix after a car hit a power pole.

Phoenix police say a car crashed into a pole near 34th Street and McDowell Road.

According to SRP, 1,214 customers were without power in the surrounding area, which spanned 28th to 40th streets and stretched from Roosevelt to Thomas. Officials said power was expected to be restored by 9:25 p.m. after a substation breaker tripped. Service was restored to a majority of customers by 8:43 p.m., according to SRP's website.

There was no immediate word on if any injuries had been reported.

The crash restricted travel on McDowell Road westbound. An ABC15 photographer said a power pole was leaning to its side and traffic lights in the area were flashing.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions

Phoenix police are investigating, according to Sgt. Merceds Fortune.