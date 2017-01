PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a Phoenix Fire Department battalion truck Monday night. The battalion truck is similar to a F150 pickup truck according to police.

The crash happened near 30th Street and Indian School Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital but was in stable condition.

Police have not said if the woman was in a crosswalk or not when she was hit, but did say she was believed to be impaired.

Traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place in the area while the investigation continues.

Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest on this developing situation.