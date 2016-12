PHOENIX - Phoenix city officials stepped in last week to make a Valley boy's Christmas extra memorable.

According the a post from the City of Phoenix Water Services Department, they received a message addressed to Santa in a city services bill payment envelope.

Turns out, the note was from 9-year-old Angel, who had been having a tough time over the last year after the loss of his father.

We received a special note in a billpay envelope from a #Phx boy having a tough yr. Watch our water elves in action: https://t.co/mI6ObVi45A pic.twitter.com/5jIDCTwi5A — Phoenix Water (@PHXWater) December 22, 2016

On Wednesday, the city's customer service workers, joined by the Phoenix Police Department and Santa himself, made a special visit to Angel, complete with presents and plenty of holiday cheer.