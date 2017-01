PHOENIX - Police say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by two cars in Phoenix.

On Friday evening, an unidentified man was attempting to cross the street near Broadway Road and 2nd Street when he was struck by an SUV, a police spokeswoman said.

After being struck by the SUV, the man was then hit by a second car traveling in the opposite direction, officials said.

The man died at the scene after suffering critical injuries.

Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Pasqual O. Rojas.

According to police, both drivers are cooperating with investigators and impairment doesn't appear to be a factor.

Traffic is restricted on Broadway Road between Central Avenue and 3rd Street during the investigation.

