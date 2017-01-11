PD: Driver found dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix

abc15.com staff
1:26 PM, Jan 10, 2017
7:19 PM, Jan 10, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro

Richard Carrizoza found dead in Glendale after leaving the scene of a deadly hit and run

KNXV

Source: MCSO previous mugshot of Carrizoza

PHOENIX - The body of a man believed to be responsible in a deadly Phoenix hit-and-run was found at his Glendale home Monday.

Phoenix Police said officers responded to the hit-and-run scene near 7th Avenue and Colter around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

The victim, 57-year-old Thurman Moore, Jr. was found dead in the roadway after being struck by a driver who had fled the scene.

At 5:45 p.m. Monday, Phoenix Police were contacted by Glendale officers, who had located the suspect and his vehicle at his residence.

61-year-old Richard Carrizoza was found deceased of an apparent suicide, according to police. Phoenix Sgt. Vince Lewis said Carrizoza had reportedly made admissions to family about his involvement in the collision before his death.

