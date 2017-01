PHOENIX - Officials are investigating a BB gun shooting that happened on Friday morning along Interstate 17.

Phoenix police said officers responded to the area of Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road just before 5:30 a.m. after the victim told officers about the incident.

The victim told officers he was driving near Interstate 17 and Glendale Avenue and heard a loud noise.

According to police, the victim got off the freeway and noticed his window was broken. Officers responded to the scene and found damage to the front quarter panel.

Phoenix police believe the damage was caused by a BB gun.

No suspects were seen, and no injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.