PHOENIX - Sweeping rains and heavy winds across the Valley Thursday evening led to a brief landspout tornado south of downtown Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service.

MAP: Tornadoes reported in AZ since 1950

The National Weather Service says they have video evidence of a small rotation around 5 p.m. Images taken from radar also corroborates the findings.

Based on radar & photo evidence, we've classified a brief landspout tornado south of downtown Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nSsODiHH2s — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2017

A tornado was last reported in the Valley on Oct. 6, 2015, near Goodyear, the NWS Phoenix said.

RELATED: Photo gallery of storm damage across Valley