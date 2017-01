PHOENIX - A small trickle turned into a larger worry for a north Phoenix resident after a water pipe broke in front of her home.

The water leak started in early December, according to Shirin Maneshni, who lives near 62nd Street and Evans Road.

Since then, Maneshni said a crack has formed in the roadway in front of her house and she worries that the asphalt could collapse due to a sinkhole.

"I'm worried about my car getting stuck," Maneshni said. She now parks in the street to avoid driving over the sinking asphalt.

The problem is set to be fixed this week, according to Stephanie Bracken, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Water Services Department.

"Our repair crews must prioritize larger and more urgent leaks that can pose a threat to public health, property and safety," Bracken said in an email.

Water from the leak flowed in a small stream about 100 yards down the street from Maneshni's home.