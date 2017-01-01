MCACC: 12 dogs, 1 cat found on New Year's Eve

PHOENIX - Loud fireworks and rowdy parties can be a terrifying combination for furry friends in the Valley. That’s why the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control sees an uptick in lost dogs — especially during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

An MCACC spokesperson said that pet paramedics picked up 12 injured dogs (two of which were struck by cars) and one injured cat between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

MCACC is offering some tips to people who may have lost their pet: