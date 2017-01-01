MCACC: 12 dogs, 1 cat found on New Year's Eve

PHOENIX - Loud fireworks and rowdy parties can be a terrifying combination for furry friends in the Valley. That’s why the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control sees an uptick in lost dogs — especially during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
An MCACC spokesperson said that pet paramedics picked up 12 injured dogs (two of which were struck by cars) and one injured cat between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
MCACC is offering some tips to people who may have lost their pet:
Search your neighborhood: Hang flyers with a description and picture of your pet. Be sure to leave your contact information. If you leave a pair of old gym socks, shirts or pet’s bed outside, the smell may help guide them back home.
Outside the neighborhood: If you believe your pet has strayed outside of your community, reach out to the Sunnyslope Campus Admissions Department and ask to see the lost pets in the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital. Leave a flyer of your furry friend at the animal shelter. The department reopens on Monday at 9 a.m.
Additional resources: Check Pet Harbor for lost pets, file a report with Missing Mutts (480-898-8914), look up the “Lost and Found” section of Craigslist and visit Lost Dogs of Arizona’s Facebook page.