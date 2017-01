This Domestic Shorthair is named Maxamillion, and he is ready for some playtime in his new home.

His favorite pastime is taking batting practice with his paws towards jingle bills and pipecleaners, but can make a toy out of just about anything.

Although playful, Maxamillion also appreciates a good rest, and will often do so on couches or underneath the bed.

He's ready for an owner who is just as excited as he is about playtime!

Meet Maxamillion at the Arizona Humane Society!