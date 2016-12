PHOENIX - On Tuesday, Maricopa County Sheriff-elect Paul Penzone unveiled his team who will lead the department through its transition between outgoing sheriff Joe Arpaio's administration.

Penzone defeated Arpaio in the November election. Arpaio was first elected sheriff in 1993.

During the press conference, Penzone said he and his team will focus on law enforcement, renewing relationship with the community and a commitment to ethics.

We streamed Penzone's announcement on our Facebook page. You can watch it in its entirety below.

Penzone's transition team:

Chief Deputy - Ben Henry

Stephanie Fleischman Cherny - Chief of Staff

Matt Giordano - Assistant Chief

Mark Casey - Director of Public Information

Ken Mentzer - Captain, community affairs

James "J.C." Collins - Director, community relations and outreach

Ron Gomez - Community outreach officer

Shannon Scheel, director of drug education, prevention and initiatives