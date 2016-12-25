Maricopa County Animal Care and Control passes out toys to shelter pets on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is lifting the spirits of more than 500 shelter pets this holiday season.

On Saturday, MCACC employees and volunteers spent the evening distributing toys to the cats and dogs still in cages.

The toys were donated by schools, police departments and other organizations.

MCACC employee Samantha Spinelle says giving the toys to the pets is rewarding for them as well.

"Volunteers and our staff to take the time and actually give them a toy for fun. To watch them shake it around and just be dogs is really rewarding and it does a lot for them because it breaks up the boredom of kennel life," Spinelle said.

The event occurred just days after MCACC hosted a luminaria event called "Light Their Way Home." The two hour event offered waived adoption fees for all pets at their Mesa and Phoenix locations.

MCACC is running $20 adoption fees for dogs and kittens. However, cats (six months of age or older) have a waived adoption fee. The special ends on Dec. 31.