PHOENIX - A pedestrian is hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Phoenix on Sunday night.

The incident happened before midnight near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

According to information from the scene, the pedestrian was struck by a white car that fled after the collision.

The victim, an adult man, suffered serious injuries from the collision.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates on this developing story.