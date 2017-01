PHOENIX - The suspect in a hit-and-run that severely injured a United States Veteran pled guilty at his court case on Wednesday.

Cody Gibson pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault after he struck a man with his car in April 2016.

Judge Sherry Stephens sentenced Gibson to 8 ½ years in prison.

Gibson said he was ‘sorry’ for running down the veteran, but said he didn’t know what else to do.