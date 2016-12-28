Man points gun at woman, pulls trigger during beer run in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and pulling the trigger while stealing beer from a Phoenix convenience store.

Police say Jaren Cuellar was confronted by a woman on Monday after stealing beer from a Circle K near Indian School Road and 16th Street.

During the incident, Cuellar is accused of putting the victim in a headlock, taking her holstered gun and hitting the woman on her head and face, according to court paperwork.

Cuellar allegedly pointed the gun at the woman and pulled the trigger; however the firearm wasn’t loaded, court documents said.

A second suspect, Robert Justus, is accused of punching the woman in the face during the robbery. Justus is accused of acting as Cuellar’s accomplice, according to court paperwork.

The woman suffered a laceration to her eye, a large contusion to her head and multiple bruises.

As police were showing up to the location after receiving reports, the pair was allegedly spotted driving away in a Chevrolet Impala. The sedan was later located parked outside of a home near SR-51 and Oak Street.

Both men was taken into custody.

Cuellar is charged with attempted homicide, robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. Justus was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.