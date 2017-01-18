Injured dog rescued after week on Valley mountain

Hikers out exploring the trails near Central and Hatcher road happened to stumble across an injured dog on top of the mountain. Moments after calling Emergency Animal Medical Technician from the Arizona Humane Society, the dog, now known as Roy, was rescued and carried off the mountain on a stretcher.

AHS says the poor pup was on the mountain for a week before he was rescued.

Thin and unable to stand with an injured leg, Roy underwent medical treatment and spent the next few weeks recovering. Now the young 2-year-old is ready to start the next chapter in life and hopes to land a home with a spacious yard and plenty of squeaky toys.

After a daily walk, he’s content to lounge around by your side or chew a bone.

Roy is available at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope Campus.