Inauguration protests: People gather at Arizona State Capitol to protest Inauguration

PHOENIX - Several hundred people -- some armed -- gathered Friday morning at the Arizona State Capitol to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump while others gathered to show their support for the 45th President of the United State.
ABC15 is at the scene. Below are some views from our staff on the ground.
Quite a few guns showing up at AZ Capitol. Armed Anti-Trump protestors peacefully facing off against Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/wlw6M58QSo