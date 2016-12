PHOENIX - The holiday season is a time for family, acceptance and love, but it can be hard to enjoy Christmas when you're homeless and a part of the LGBTQ community.

The community is being asked to help assist youth from the ages of 14-24 so that they too can receive personalized gifts under the tree in a project called "Queermas".

"Adopt-A-Diva" Christmas trees have been placed at bars, churches, nightclubs and coffee shops in the Valley with tags on them; each tag has a youth's wish list for the holidays.

Over 20 businesses are participating, for a full list of locations and more information on how you can help and where gifts can be dropped off, click here.