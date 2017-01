PHOENIX - Start the year off by saving a little cash at the grocery store.

Our Smart Shopper team did the work and searched the ads for the best deals.

Safeway is getting your morning started right with coffee.

Pay $4.99 for Starbucks, Peets and Gevalia coffee. That’s nearly half off retail!

Safeway also has an awesome deal on strawberries...99 cents for a 16 ounce container.

That'll save you two bucks!

Bashas is offering a sale on berries...Four for $5 for 16 ounces of strawberries and six ounces of blackberries and blueberries.

Bashas and Food City has a good deal on boneless skinless chicken breasts — pay $1.47 per pound.

While you're at Food City grab some Special K cereal for just $1.99.

Fry's has Special K and Frosted Flakes cereal on sale for $1.99.

You can quench your thirst while you're there. Coca Cola, Pepsi and 7UP are on sale...Four for $9.88.

You have to buy four to get that deal.

And at Albertsons lots of meat on sale.

Buy one centercut pork loin chops for $7.99 per pound and get two for free.

There are so many more deals to start the new year off right so be sure to check your ads!