Gambling lawsuit claims diminished payouts

PHOENIX - Gamblers in Florida claim in a lawsuit that an electronic craps game underpaid their winning payouts.

The players claim the "Organic Dice" game took as a commission five percent of a winning bet's payout, instead of the listed commission of five percent of a winning bet amount.

In other words, the machine took a slice of the total payout amount instead of a percentage of a winning bet amount.

The electronic game, made by Interblock, is also at Talking Stick casino and Casino Arizona, but a spokesperson said their game's version is paying out correctly.

The spokesperson, Ramon Martinez, released the following statement:

"While Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort does offer a version of Interblock Gaming’s Craps game, the manufacturer has assured us that the version on our gaming floors is not the same as those referenced in the lawsuit. They have also assured us that our units were inspected today and it has been confirmed that our machines are calculating commissions and payouts correctly. The quality of the games we offer is of the utmost importance and we will continue to monitor to ensure we meet the highest standards."

Interblock did not return a request for comment.