Leslie Merritt update: Former freeway shootings suspect to get gun back

PHOENIX - The former freeway shootings suspect will be getting his gun back.

BREAKING: Judge orders police to return gun to my client Les Merritt Jr - Wrongfully arrested in #Phoenix I-10 #FreewayShootings — Jason Lamm (@PhxCriminalAtty) January 13, 2017

A judge ordered Friday that officials must return Leslie Merritt Jr.'s seized firearm, according to his attorney Jason Lamm.

A court official said the Arizona Department of Public Safety has until January 31 to surrender the gun.

Merritt spent months behind bars facing charges connected to a series of shootings along Phoenix-area freeways that caused Valley-wide panic.

VIDEO: Phoenix freeway shooting suspect Leslie Merritt Jr. talks to ABC15

Merritt was released from jail in April after charges against him were dropped when a ballistic expert found the Arizona Department of Public Safety's crime lab had come to a faulty conclusion and noted the bullets from shootings couldn't be "excluded or identified" as having come from Merritt's gun.

Merritt Jr. filed a lawsuit alleging false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and aiding and abetting torturous conduct.