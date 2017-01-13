Leslie Merritt update: Former freeway shootings suspect to get gun back

Merritt was released from jail in April after charges against him were dropped when a ballistic expert found the Arizona Department of Public Safety's crime lab had come to a faulty conclusion and noted the bullets from shootings couldn't be "excluded or identified" as having come from Merritt's gun.
Merritt Jr. filed a lawsuit alleging false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and aiding and abetting torturous conduct.
Prosecutors and DPS officials both maintain that the case remains open and under investigation.
Merritt is still the main suspect in the DPS investigation.