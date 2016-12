PHOENIX - A first-alarm fire broke out Monday morning inside a mobile storage unit near the SR 143 and University Drive.

The fire was first spotted by Arizona Department of Public Safety workers in the area, who quickly alerted the Phoenix Fire Department.

The unit was described as a mobile storage facility often seen at a construction site.

Heavy smoke and flames scene just off the 143 near 48thSt. Working to confirm what's burning. pic.twitter.com/PKU6SQCvPt — Justin Pazera (@justinpazera) December 26, 2016

Phoenix fire says nobody appears to be injured in the fire, and they’re working to determine the cause.

The fire took over an hour to fully extinguish but has been put out.