FBI: Scott Anthony Martinez charged with four Valley robberies over the summer

PHOENIX - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Phoenix man charged with robbing four banks over the summer.

Scott Anthony Martinez, 47, dubbed by the FBI as the "Goldeneye Bandit," was arrested and later indicted on charges related to the robberies of four banks in Phoenix between June and August of this year, according to Wednesday FBI news release.

The nickname stemmed from Martinez's apparent wearing of gold-rimmed glasses.

The FBI put out an alert in August asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Martinez was arrested back then in connection to two of the alleged robberies, but further investigation tied him to two more, according to the FBI.

Authorities said Martinez went into each bank and used a "demand note" to retrieve the money from the teller. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Martinez is charged in the following four bank robberies: