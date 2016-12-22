FBI: Scott Anthony Martinez charged with four Valley robberies over the summer

The nickname stemmed from Martinez's apparent wearing of gold-rimmed glasses.
The FBI put out an alert in August asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Martinez was arrested back then in connection to two of the alleged robberies, but further investigation tied him to two more, according to the FBI.
Authorities said Martinez went into each bank and used a "demand note" to retrieve the money from the teller. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.
Martinez is charged in the following four bank robberies:
US Bank, 3800 N. Central Avenue, in Phoenix on June 13
MidFirst Bank, 3030 E. Camelback Road, in Phoenix on July 5.
Chase Bank, 3620 N. Central Avenue, in Phoenix on August 18.
Deer Valley Credit Union, 16215 N. 28th Avenue, in Phoenix on August 25.