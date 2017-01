PHOENIX - Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations have arrested a first-degree murder suspect in Phoenix.

Agents from the Phoenix Field Office arrested Richard Allon Spanks on Jan. 4. Officials said they were able to arrest him without incident near Buckeye and 19th avenues.

At the time of his arrest, officials also discovered a car that was reported as stolen in Colorado.

Sparks was the only remaining suspect still at-large in connection to a Nov. 29 double homicide that happened on Mosswood Lane and the Nov. 26 Carmel Drive murder that left one person dead and another wounded.

A second suspect, Haywood Miller Jr., was arrested in November hours after police announced the duo were suspects in the deadly Carmel Drive shooting.

Spanks allegedly fled the state, however, multiple law enforcement agencies are credited with assisting in his arrest earlier this week.