PHOENIX - A Valley teacher who has been in the classroom for 25 years is now getting some much needed help from her former students, parents and co-workers, after battling a rare disease.

Sheila Rogan has been teaching at the Family School Preschool in downtown Phoenix for several years.

Many parents told ABC15 Rogan has a unique way of pulling out a child's personality.

"She was really nice and she always came to class with a smile," said former student Jane Meany.

She was diagnosed with Inclusion-Body Myostis, also known as "IBM." It's a rare autoimmune disease that attacks the body's muscles.

This winter she suffered a fall, breaking both of her legs and one ankle. She had to have emergency surgery.

Rogan was forced to leave her job and spend time in a rehab facility. But all the people she has touched over the years are giving back.

"She has really made us better parents and we are lucky to know her," said parent Barbara Meany. "We couldn't repay her for all that she has done for us. But this is a small opportunity to help her."

Supporters started a GoFundMe account, reaching almost $7,000. They have a goal of $10,000.

If you would like to help donate you can find the GoFundMe link here