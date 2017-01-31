Eye care organization Eye Care 4 Kids gives eye exams, free glasses to kids in need

PHOENIX - A nonprofit recently set up its mobile eye care unit in Phoenix to offer free eye exams and glasses for children in need.

Eye Care 4 Kids visited about 30 students from Larry C. Kennedy Elementary School on Monday.

These children were recommended by the school nurse. Many of their parents cannot afford the cost of exams or glasses.

But thanks to Eye Care 4 Kids, the kids sat down to get checked and picked out their favorite frames.

One little girl who picked out bright pink frames said her mom probably won't have to worry now.

"They're probably going to be happy so they don't have to waste their money," said 10-year-old J'Miryn Randall.

The volunteers and the people who donate say they pick certain school districts that need the help.

"Many times their parents have to decide if they want to fix the car or put food on the table," said Cecil Swyers with Eye Care 4 Kids. "A lot of the time glasses are the last thing they are thinking about," Swyers said.

Eye Care 4 Kids will be making its next stop at Alhambra Elementary School District. They need volunteers and donations.

If you are interested, you can get more information on their website here.