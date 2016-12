PHOENIX - The most popular names for newborns in Arizona during 2016 were Emma and Liam.

Emma unseated Sophia as the most popular name for girls.

Sophia had previously been at the top of the list for five years and is now ranked No. 2.

Liam also overtook Noah as the most frequently used name for boys this year.

Noah was atop the boy's list in 2014 and 2015. It now ranks second.

The other top names were Olivia, Mia and Isabella for girls and Daniel, Sebastian and Alexander for boys.

The ranking was compiled by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which uses birth certificates to come up with the list.