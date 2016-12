PHOENIX - Officials are investigating after a couple of vehicles crashed into a light rail in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash with the light rail happened Friday morning near the intersection of 16th and Washington streets.

Service alert: @valleymetro rail delays due to incident at 16th St/Washington. — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) December 30, 2016

Air15 video showed two vehicles involved in the crash.

A spokesman from Phoenix fire said one of the drivers was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.