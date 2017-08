PHOENIX - A driver is in custody after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with their car in Phoenix Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. near 27th Street and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix police.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian was crossing at the intersection when he was struck by a small red compact vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car fled following the collision but was later located near 42nd Street and Thomas Road after witnesses provided officers with a description of the vehicle.

Officers placed the male driver under arrest and also observed impairment on the driver, police said.

