PHOENIX - Police say one person is on the run after a crash involving a stolen car overnight in Phoenix.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper attempted to pull over a driver who was driving erratically near I-17 and Camelback Road.

Instead, the car took off and rolled near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, but both passenger and driver were able to escape the scene on foot.

Officials located a suspect who admitted to being the driver, but were not able to find the passenger.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen during a home burglary, but no other details about the incident were released.

