PHOENIX - Officials are investigating after an object was thrown onto I-17, shattering a driver's windshield overnight.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was driving along the freeway when a rock or large object hit his vehicle, shattering his glass and damaging the car.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The driver told ABC15 it appears the rock was thrown from the side of the freeway.

Officials are working on a suspect description, and at this time say only a man in a hoodie was seen near the incident.

