PHOENIX - An animal care group is asking for help to improve the quality of life for a dog whose leg had to be amputated after a crash earlier this year.

The Animals Benefit Club says a police officer found Falkor after he was hit by a car in the Southwest Valley. He was taken to a veterinarian, but his right front leg had to be amputated.

Falkor has since been placed in a foster home and is doing great.

However, he needs to be fitted for a cart to improve his mobility.

"The cart will allow the dog to have a long, normal life because it will redistribute his weight," said Andra Jeffress, director of the all-volunteer Animals Benefit Club.

Those who would like to donate can do so through the club's website.