Diamondbacks fans crowd Chase Field on Opening Day

Nearly 50,000 fans packed Chase Field in a sold out game for the Diamondbacks Opening Day.

The crowd, the food, the atmosphere: fans of all ages are loving everything about baseball season.

“I'm a pretty big baseball fan. I got a few autographs on here," said Nathan Benitez, holding a baseball.

But for one fan, the start of the Diamondbacks season is even more exciting.

“It’s like Mardi Gras, Christmas and a birthday all in one," Julius Ingram said.

Ingram is such a big fan, he’s even featured in some Dback advertisements.

“Oh, it’s crazy," Ingram said. "This little kid asked me one time – he goes, 'Are you on the team?' And he looked at his schedule, and then he goes, 'Will you sign it?'”

On Opening Day, Ingram is one of 150 fans selected to hold the giant American flag on the field during the national anthem.

For Ingram, a Marine vet, it's an honor.

“To serve our country and to hold our colors are just – it’s a high honor, very high honor," Ingram said.

With fans selling out the opening game, they're ready for a good season.