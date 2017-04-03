Diamondbacks fans crowd Chase Field on Opening Day

Mostly Cloudy
Diamondbacks fans packed Chase Field on Sunday for the first game of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 04: General view of action between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB opening day game at Chase Field on April 4, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Nearly 50,000 fans packed Chase Field in a sold out game for the Diamondbacks Opening Day.
The crowd, the food, the atmosphere: fans of all ages are loving everything about baseball season.
“I'm a pretty big baseball fan. I got a few autographs on here," said Nathan Benitez, holding a baseball.
But for one fan, the start of the Diamondbacks season is even more exciting.
“It’s like Mardi Gras, Christmas and a birthday all in one," Julius Ingram said.
Ingram is such a big fan, he’s even featured in some Dback advertisements.
“Oh, it’s crazy," Ingram said. "This little kid asked me one time – he goes, 'Are you on the team?' And he looked at his schedule, and then he goes, 'Will you sign it?'”
On Opening Day, Ingram is one of 150 fans selected to hold the giant American flag on the field during the national anthem.
For Ingram, a Marine vet, it's an honor.
“To serve our country and to hold our colors are just – it’s a high honor, very high honor," Ingram said.
With fans selling out the opening game, they're ready for a good season.