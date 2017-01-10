DEA: Three Arizona deaths linked to the synthetic drug Pink

Officials say the powder is easily available on the internet and multiple times more potent than morphine.

PHOENIX - A potent synthetic drug, available on the internet, has recently been linked to at least three deaths in Arizona.

The drug is called Pink and has been connected to roughly 50 deaths nationwide. In Arizona, the Drug Enforcement Agency has confirmed three deaths in Maricopa County were the result of Pink overdoses.

Of those cases, a 55-year-old complained of back pain shortly before he was found dead in April. Officials also said a 24-year-old purchased the drug to help with anxiety but never woke up after taking a dose in August.

"People just don't know how strong [Pink is]," said DEA Special Agent Doug Coleman. Pink, also known as U-47700, comes in powdered form and is seven times more potent than morphine. It can also be mixed with other drugs, increasing the danger.

Pink is illegal in all 50 states but is still easy to acquire. The drug is sold online, making it accessible to anyone with 35 dollars and an internet connection.

"You can make a small mistake and it can end your life," Coleman said. 

