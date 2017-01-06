Court documents detail scene of carjacking, shootout on Interstate 17

PHOENIX - Newly-released court documents reveal the very wild and chaotic scene following a carjacking and shootout on I-17 last month.

The documents show the chain of events began when the suspect, 31-year-old Oligario Renteria, approached a victim near 35th Avenue and Indian School.

Renteria allegedly put the gun in a face of a man, who was sitting in a car waiting for a friend.

Renteria told him the victim he was about to give him a ride to Mexico.

The victim started driving south on I-17.

Documents show the victim had a phone in his lap and Renteria demanded to use it.

When Renteria went to grab the phone, the victim reached for the gun and the pair started to fight over it.

The car crashed, coming to a rest in the high-speed lane on I-17 near Thomas.

The victim ran from the wreck, while Renteria went on a rampage, according to police.

Court documents show Renteria tried to carjack a Honda Civic with two people inside.

The driver tried to get away, but Renteria jumped on the hood and began firing, hitting the driver 3 times through the windshield, according to police.

Renteria then hopped the median into the northbound lanes and began pointing a gun at more cars, eventually opening fire on a pick-up truck with a husband and wife inside.

Bullets pierced the hood and door frame of the truck. The couple was not hurt.

Finally, Renteria attempted to get into a healthcare transport vehicle. Inside was a driver along with a mom, Regina Pangerl, and her daughter, Tiffany, with special needs.

The driver of the healthcare transport vehicle, identified as Robert, tried to grab Renteria's gun and it ended up going off, shooting the driver in the hand.

The mom and daughter were not hurt.

"You just don't have words to express the type of horror and level of fear that you feel," Pangerl said. "There was no way to get away, you were stopped in traffic."

She said Robert, the driver, was a complete stranger.

"He did everything right at the exact perfect time," Pangerl said. "I heard our driver yell, 'Not this one.'"

"He was amazing, he saved our lives without a shadow of a doubt," she said.

She's started a GoFundMe account for the man who Pangerl is calling a "hero."

Moments later, two DPS troopers opened fire Renteria, striking him several times.

Renteria was arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond and ICE immigration hold.

He is facing a variety of felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

Renteria is Mexican citizen and previously spent time in prison in 2006 for weapons and drug convictions.