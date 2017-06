PHOENIX - Phoenix police and Silent Witness are asking for the public's help in identifying a cigarette thief suspect who was wearing a shirt on his head.

Police say on May 24 at noon the suspect entered the Circle K near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.

The suspect reportedly went behind the counter and stole several packs of cigarettes and carried them away in a black duffel bag.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man, 30-years-old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 200 pounds.

He has brown eyes and was wearing a shirt on his head at the time of the alleged crime. The duffel bag he used had white sides on it.

If you have any information on the identity of this man or this incident you are asked to call 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.