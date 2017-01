A man has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation with sex offender terms for secretly recording his family in the bathroom of their Chandler home for several years.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 42-year-old Jason Travis Mekelburg was sentenced Thursday.

He pleaded guilty last month to two counts of attempting to commit unlawful viewing or tape recording.

The hidden camera was found in June 2016 by residents who moved in after the Mekelburgs.

Chandler police searched the house and found a DVR system in the attic and a camera mounting system in the master bedroom.

Court documents stated that there were more than 1,000 videos on the device and police estimated the videos were taken between 2011 and 2012.

